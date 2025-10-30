Injured George Springer on track to play in Game 6 for Blue Jays, manager says

“He was right on the fence,” Schneider said of Springer’s status for Game 5, a 6-1 Toronto win that gave the Blue Jays a 3-2 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. “I think he probably could have. I was really juggling what’s best for him, what’s best for the team, not just immediately to start the game, but kind of how that game may unfold too.”

The 36-year-old slugger immediately left the game after the first pitch of a plate appearance in the seventh inning on Monday night. Springer didn’t play in Game 4.

Schneider said Springer had “kind of checked every box physically so far," putting him in position to play Friday’s potential clincher.

“Just making sure he feels comfortable and confident tomorrow, and not just for one at-bat, to go in and compete and kind of get locked into a game,” Schneider said.

Springer worked out in the batting cage and again on the field before Game 5. He appeared to be preparing to pinch-run for Bo Bichette in the ninth inning, but Bichette grounded out.

“He was close, and he was ready to come in, and I’m glad we didn’t need him and got him an extra couple days,” Schneider said. “Hopefully he’s good to go (Friday).”

Springer has the second-most leadoff homers in major league history with 63, trailing only Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson’s 81.

Springer hit a three-run homer in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against Seattle on Oct. 20, playing a major role in sending the Blue Jays to their first World Series since 1993.

That came three days after he was struck on the right kneecap by a 95.6 mph pitch from Seattle’s Bryan Woo during the ALCS, forcing him out of Game 5. Springer returned in Game 6.

Springer was the World Series MVP for the Houston Astros in 2017, when he tied a Series record by hitting five homers against the Dodgers. Los Angeles fans have booed him at Dodger Stadium since that Astros title was later tainted by the revelation of their illegal sign stealing.

