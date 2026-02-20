Inflation rose more quickly than expected in December

A key inflation gauge accelerated in December, a sign that many prices are still rising more quickly than most Americans would prefer — and faster than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% a year
A shopper checks out at a cash register in a grocery store in Schaumburg, Ill., Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A shopper checks out at a cash register in a grocery store in Schaumburg, Ill., Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Business
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER – AP Economics Writer
25 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key inflation gauge accelerated in December, a sign that many prices are still rising more quickly than most Americans would prefer — and faster than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% a year.

Prices rose 0.4% in December from the previous month, up from 0.2% in November, the Commerce Department said Friday in a report that was delayed by the six-week government shutdown last fall. Compared with a year ago, inflation rose 2.9% in December, up from 2.8% in November.

Core prices — which exclude the volatile food and energy categories — also rose 0.4% in December from the previous month, up from 0.2% in November. Core prices jumped 3% in December from a year ago, faster than November’s 2.8% increase.

The figures show that inflation remains elevated, even as it has come down from a peak near 7% in 2022. With many prices still rising more quickly than they did before the pandemic, the report points to a key reason that many Americans remain unhappy with the economy, even as unemployment remains low and growth is solid.

Friday’s report also showed that consumers kept spending at a solid clip in December, when spending rose 0.4% from the previous month, the same as in November.

In Other News
1
Proposed data center could be one of Ohio’s biggest power guzzlers
2
Driver killed in Hanover Twp. crash into utility pole
3
Public invited to ask questions at Ross Twp. property tax forum
4
Lakota East swimmer one step from fourth state appearance
5
Middletown ice rescue team saves puppy