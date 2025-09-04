Indonesian rescuers find helicopter crash site on Borneo and recover 1 body so far

Rescuers recovered one body about 100 meters from the helicopter. Initial observations from the team indicate that more victims were still inside the aircraft.

But the exact number couldn't be confirmed because of worsening weather and the darkness, said Yudhi Bramantyo, operational director of the National Search and Rescue Agency.

“The condition of the helicopter is clearly burnt, so it will be necessary to dismantle the aircraft to confirm the number of victims inside,” Bramantyo said.

The Airbus BK117 D-3, owned by Eastindo Air, lost contact with air traffic control eight minutes after departing from the airport in Kotabaru district in Indonesia’s South Kalimantan province on Monday. The aircraft was on its way to Palangkaraya City in Central Kalimantan Province.

Three foreign nationals — an American, a Brazilian and an Indian — are among the eight people who were on board the helicopter.

More than 200 personnel from a joint team, including police, military, local agencies, residents and volunteers, were sent by land and air to comb a 27-square-kilometer (10-square-mile) stretch of forest in Mantewe, Tanahbumbu district.

The operation was supported by five helicopters, which took turns sweeping the area. The search has been hampered by bad weather.

Following Wednesday afternoon’s discovery, ground search teams have been redirected to the site to assist with recovery efforts.