Indonesian diplomat shot dead in Peru's capital as homicides rise in South American country

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, in a statement, called for a “thorough, transparent, and expeditious investigation, as well as the maximum possible protection for diplomatic personnel and Indonesian citizens in Peru.” Sugiono, like many Indonesians, uses a single name.

Police released footage from two surveillance cameras that show a person wearing a helmet firing twice at the diplomat, who then falls to the ground. The images also show the suspect shooting the diplomat a third time and fleeing on a motorcycle driven by another person.

The government of President Dina Boluarte has struggled to respond to a rise in homicides and extortion in Peru. Official figures show that 6,041 people were killed between January and mid-August, the highest number during the same period since 2017. Meanwhile, extortion complaints totaled 15,989 between January and July, a 28% increase compared to the same period in 2024.