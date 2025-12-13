Indiana's Fernando Mendoza adds another major award with Davey O'Brien as nation's top QB

The O'Brien honor came a day after Mendoza was named The Associated Press player of the year.

The California transfer led the Hoosiers to a 13-0 record, a victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game and the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Indiana's first O'Brien winner set a program record with 33 touchdown passes.

“It's a wonderful feeling. I really doesn't feel real,” Mendoza said from New York. “It's a testament to so many people who believed in me, who have helped groom me into the player I am today and all those people, especially before anybody knew my name.”

Mendoza was chosen over Ohio State freshman Julian Sayin and Texas A&M's Marcel Reed, two other quarterbacks getting ready to lead their teams in the CFP.

Southern California's Makai Lemon was named the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top receiver. He was in the top 10 nationally with 1,156 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. His four games with at least 150 yards were tied for the most in FBS.

