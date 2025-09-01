In test of loyalties, former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer wears South Carolina black for son

Virginia Tech coaching great Frank Beamer showed up for the Hokies' season-opening 24-11 loss to South Carolina, which is coached by son Shane Beamer, wearing Gamecocks black.

Pry, the current Virginia Tech coach, knew the elder Beamer would have to support his son.

At last month's ACC Football Kickoff, Pry was asked about the opening game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium testing Frank Beamer's conflicting loyalties for the game referred to as the “Beamer Bowl.”

“He loves Virginia Tech an awful lot, but he loves his son first,” Pry said with a chuckle. “I think if you ask Frank’s wife, she’d be like, ’My son is where it’s at, you kidding me?’”

Frank Beamer drew a loud ovation when he was introduced before the game. He then delivered a pregame prayer when he asked for protection for "us here, including the two best fan bases in the country.”

Frank Beamer coached Virginia Tech for 29 years and won 238 games. He led the Hokies to 23 consecutive bowl invitations and earned a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame. Virginia Tech played for the 1999 national championship under Beamer.

Special teams was always a strength at Virginia Tech under Beamer, a style of play known as “Beamerball.” On Sunday, Shane Beamer's Gamecocks used an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown by Vicari Swain as a means of putting the game away in the fourth quarter.

Following the game, Shane Beamer gave his father a hug on the field and said, “Thought you'd like a special teams touchdown.”

Shane Beamer also complimented Pry's team.

“Obviously, I've got a lot of respect for that program,” Shane Beamer said. “Brent Pry is doing a heck of a job. He is the right guy for that job. They’ve got a good team. They’re going to win a lot of football games this year. We knew it was going to be a battle coming in here. I know what that program is about.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football