In moving speech, boy says Biden helped him overcome stutter

“It has nothing to do with your intellectual makeup," he said at the town hall.

After the event, Biden invited Brayden backstage to talk more about learning to control a stutter. Biden noted that he'd practiced by speaking as he looked at himself in the mirror. He also gave the boy a speech he’d prepared for delivery, complete with markings he'd made on its pages that showed where he had time to take breaks and pauses so that the words would come out more smoothly.

Brayden held up that speech for convention viewers on Thursday.

“I'm just trying to be a kid," Brayden said. “And in a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me feel more confident about something that's bothered me my whole life. Joe Biden cared. Imagine what he could do for all of us."

"Kids like me are counting on you to elect someone we can all look up to,” he added.

Biden has talked about his stutter frequently on the presidential campaign trail and how it sometimes returns on certain words, especially if he’s tired.

After he talked about it during a Democratic primary debate in December — and even started to make the sounds of a stutter — then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders ridiculed Biden on Twitter. The tweet was later deleted and Sanders apologized. Biden said afterward that he had no regrets "because I know what it's like to be humiliated."