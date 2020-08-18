In Belarus, strikes demanding president to resign continue

Lukashenko on Monday dismissed the strikes as insignificant and said he will not cave in to pressure, but appeared nervous as dissent grew.

Also Tuesday, the Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia, Igor Leshchenya, said he has handed in his resignation after coming out with a statement in support of the protests.

In a video released on Saturday, Leshchenya expressed “solidarity with those who came out on the streets of Belarusian cities with peaceful marches so that their voice could be heard." He said he was shocked by the reports of mass beatings and torture of protesters and accused Belarusian law enforcement of restoring the traditions of the Soviet secret police.

Leshchenya, the first top government official to support the protests against Lukashenko, said in an interview Tuesday that resigning after that was “a logical move.”

The mass protests that drew hundreds of thousands of people have continued despite a brutal response from the police, who in the first four days of demonstrations detained almost 7,000 people and injured hundreds with rubber bullets, stun grenades and clubs. At least two protesters died.

On Tuesday, nearly 1,000 people gathered in front of a theater to support the troupe that gave notice en masse after the theater’s director, Pavel Latushko, was fired after siding with the protesters.

Tsikhanouskaya left the country for Lithuania in a move her campaign said was made under duress. On Monday she announced she was ready to act as a national leader to facilitate a new election. Her top ally, Maria Kolesnikova, said Tuesday a “coordination council” is being formed to represent the people and negotiate the transition of power.

Lukashenko, who has run the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994, bristled at the idea of talks with the opposition.

Kolesnikova argued that the embattled president “should hear his society, hear the people — the majority calls him a former (president)."

“Our goal is to unite society, all of Belarus, so that the Belarusian society has a legitimate institution to negotiate and make demands,” Kolesnikova told the AP on Tuesday.

The council, which will convene for the first time on Tuesday evening, will figure out the best way for transition of power, “be it new elections or some other option,” Kolesnikova said.

Lukashenko said Monday the country could have a new presidential election, but only after approving an amended version of its constitution in a nationwide referendum — an apparent bid to buy some time amid the growing political crisis.

Western officials refused to recognize the election as free or fair and criticized Belarusian authorities for their violent crackdown on protesters. In Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel said an emergency summit of EU leaders would convene Wednesday to discuss the election and crackdown.

Last week, the 27 EU foreign ministers decided to start drawing up a list of people who could face sanctions from the violence.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, according to her spokesman Steffen Seibert, and "underlined that the Belarusian government must refrain from violence against peaceful protesters, immediately release political prisoners and enter into a national dialogue with the opposition and (civil) society to overcome the crisis.”

__

Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.

People wwave old Belarusian flags as they gather to show their solidarity with the detainees at a detention center during opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. After the police crackdown at least 7,000 were detained by riot police, with many complaining they were beaten mercilessly. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

People shout a slogan "release (from prison)" to show their solidarity with the detainees at a detention center during opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. After the police crackdown at least 7,000 were detained by riot police, with many complaining they were beaten mercilessly. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

People shout a slogan "release (from prison)" to show their solidarity with the detainees and people release balloons in colors of old Belarusian national flag into the sky at a detention center during opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. After the police crackdown at least 7,000 were detained by riot police, with many complaining they were beaten mercilessly. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

People with a banner reading "Country for life" prepare to release balloons in colors of old Belarusian national flag into the sky to show their solidarity with the detainees at a detention centre during opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. After the police crackdown at least 7,000 were detained by riot police, with many complaining they were beaten mercilessly. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

A woman wearing a t-short with words reading "Mother-Belarus" holds an old Belarusian flag as other gather to show their solidarity with the detainees at a detention centre during opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. After the police crackdown at least 7,000 were detained by riot police, with many complaining they were beaten mercilessly. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Theater staff brandish their resignation letters to Yuri Bondar, Belarusian Minister of Culture, not in the picture, in the Janka Kupala National Theater in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Several dozen people gathered in front of the theater to support the troupe that handed in their notice after the theater's director, Pavel Latushko, was fired. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

People shout a slogan "release (from prison)" as they gather at a detention center during opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. After the police crackdown at least 7,000 were detained by riot police, with many complaining they were beaten mercilessly. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

People with an old Belarusian flag gather to show their solidarity with the detainees at a detention center during opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. After the police crackdown at least 7,000 were detained by riot police, with many complaining they were beaten mercilessly. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits