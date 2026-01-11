Ilia Malinin wins 4th consecutive U.S. Figure Skating title with dialed-back performance

They will be the anchors for a powerful American team headed to the Milan Cortina Games in less than a month.

“I decided not to go for any risks. I wanted to play it safe, because hopefully in a few weeks I have to go again,” Malinin said.

Malinin finished with 324.88 points to continue an unbeaten streak stretching more than two years. Andrew Torgashev was a distant second with 267.62 points, while Maxim Naumov finished third by less than a tenth of a point over Jacob Sanchez.

In doing so, Naumov may have fulfilled a dream he held along with his late parents.

Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova were among those killed when an American Airlines flight collided with a helicopter and crashed into the icy Potomac River in January 2025. One of the last conversations the couple had with their son was about what it would take for the 24-year-old Naumov to earn one of three men's spots on the upcoming Olympic team.

“I gritted my teeth on everything. I fought on everything. If I had to crawl, I would crawl to the end,” Naumov said, “but I made it.”

Chock and Bates, the three-time reigning world champions, wound up with 228.87 points following the free dance. Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik were second with 213.65 while Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko were third with 206.95.

Those three are expected to fill out the American dance team for the Olympics when official selections are announced Sunday.

“The feeling that we got from the audience today was unlike anything I've ever felt before,” said Chock, who along with Bates helped the Americans win team gold at the Beijing Olympics four years ago, but finished a disappointing fourth in the ice dance.

“Our performance was definitely the best we've skated the free dance all year,” Bates said, “and it shows the plan is working, and we like to build momentum through the season. It's a great feeling going into a big event knowing you skated well the previous event.”

Chock and Bates will be heavy favorites to win gold next month in Italy.

Just like their 21-year-old teammate from Fairfax, Virginia.

Malinin was somewhat controversially left off the American team for Beijing, when U.S. Figure Skating officials chose the more experienced Jason Brown over him. Rather than sulk, the self-styled “Quad God” with the unique, avant-garde style turned the four years since then into an unstoppable march through just about every competition he has entered.

This season, he won the the lower-level Lombardia Trophy, the Grand Prix de France, Skate America and his third consecutive Grand Prix Final, the most prestigious event outside of the Olympics and the world championships.

Skating to a musical medley featuring his own voice-over, Malinin opened with a quad flip, then landed a triple axel, before hitting a triple lutz rather than a quad lutz. Malinin added a quad lutz and a quad salchow-triple axel combination later in the program, almost as if to remind folks that even when he's playing it safe, he can still land the big jumps whenever he wants.

Skating to “In This Shirt” by The Irrepressibles, Naumov landed an opening quad salchow but tripled his other planned quad. He was otherwise solid on his jumps, other than spinning out on his last combination jump, and earned his own standing ovation.

It was an emotional week for Naumov, who brought to the kiss-and-cry area an old photo of him with his parents.

The 24-year-old Torgashev, who is half Ukrainian and still has family in the war-torn country, landed both of his quads during a clean free skate, one of them in combination with a double axel. He also one-handed cartwheeled across the ice, and he punched the air at the finish, once he was done spinning like a top in the middle of the ice.

It was an emphatic statement by Torgashev for his inclusion on the Olympic team.

