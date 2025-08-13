Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon strikes tentative deal to buy the Portland Trail Blazers

Dundon intends to keep the Trail Blazers in Portland, the person said. The group includes Sheel Tyle, the co-founder of the investment firm Collective Global.

The NBA Board of Governors must ratify any final purchase agreement. ESPN reported Wednesday that the deal was for $4 billion.

Allen’s estate announced in May that it had begun the process of selling the Trail Blazers.

Allen, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, died in 2018 at age 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Since then, his sister, Jody Allen, has served as chair of the Trail Blazers and the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and is a trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA