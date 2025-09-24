Hurricane warning is issued for the Azores as Gabrielle heads toward the island chain

Waves generated by Gabrielle will continue to affect Bermuda, the U.S. East Coast from North Carolina northward and the Atlantic coast of Canada, forecasters said. Life-threatening surf and rip currents are possible.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Narda strengthened Tuesday into a Category 2 storm while continuing to move away from Mexico, forecasters said.

In the Northern Atlantic, Gabrielle was centered about 1,360 miles (2,189 kilometers) west of the island chain on Wednesday.

The storm could cause significant coastal flooding and large, destructive waves, forecasters said. From Thursday into Friday, Gabrielle may bring up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain across the central and western Azores.

The hurricane warning was issued by the Meteorological Service of Portugal, the hurricane center said.

Gabrielle had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) and was traveling to the east-northeast.

Meanwhile, the Pacific hurricane Narda had top sustained winds of about 105 mph (169 kph), according to a hurricane center advisory.

The storm was centered about 540 miles (869 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, and was moving west. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect as the hurricane was expected to continue moving further offshore.