Hurricane Priscilla strengthens to a Category 2 storm as it runs along the Pacific coast of Mexico

It has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) and is moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

A tropical storm watch is in place for Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro.

On Monday night, the government of Baja California Sur announced the cancellation of classes at all educational centers starting Tuesday in Los Cabos and La Paz as a preventive measure. It also set up a dozen shelters in Los Cabos for people living in areas at risk.

Parts of southwestern Mexico could get up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain from Priscilla’s outer bands through Wednesday, bringing a flash flooding risk to Michoacán and Colima states, forecasters said.

Swells from Priscilla were reaching the coast of Mexico. Life threatening surf and rip currents were likely, the weather service said.

Further out, Tropical Storm Octave was weakening about 795 miles (1,280 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Its maximum sustained winds were 50 mph (85 kph) and it was moving east-southeast at 7 mph (11 kph).