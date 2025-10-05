Hurricane Priscilla strengthens in the Pacific off southwestern Mexico

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds were likely over parts of southwestern Mexico on Monday, the center said. Priscilla was generating ocean swells that may cause dangerous surf and rip currents in southwestern and western Mexico and southern Baja California.

A tropical storm watch was issued for part of the coast of southwestern Mexico, from Punta San Telmo to Punta Mita, with tropical storm conditions in the area Sunday and Monday. Rainfall of up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) was possible in areas of the states of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco.

Another storm well off Mexico in the Pacific, Octave, became a hurricane Sunday but was downgraded to a tropical storm again early Monday, weakening as it headed eastward with top winds of 70 mph (113 kph), the center said. There was no landfall in the forecast and no coastal watches or warnings.