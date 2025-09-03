Hurricane Lorena intensifies off the western coast of Mexico as Kiko travels over open waters

The weather agency warned of the risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, especially in higher terrain.

Lorena was centered Wednesday about 145 miles (230 kilometers) west of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) and was moving northwest at 16 mph (26 kph).

Those living in northwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula were urged to monitor the progress of the storm.

A tropical storm warning was in effect on the west coast of Baja California Sur from Santa Fe to Punta Abreojos, the hurricane center said.

Lorena's track was still uncertain, however the latest forecast showed the hurricane moving parallel to the coast by Wednesday night, approaching the coast late Thursday or Friday, and making a turn to the northeast by late Friday.

Forecasters also said Lorena should weaken to a tropical storm by Friday.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Kiko was still a Category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph (175 kph) as it traveled west over open waters of the Pacific about 1,665 miles (2,680 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii, the hurricane center said.

No watches or warnings were associated with Kiko, and there were no hazards affecting land, forecasters said.

Steady strengthening was expected and Kiko could become a major hurricane by Wednesday.