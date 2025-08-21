Hundreds of historic tall ships sail into Amsterdam for a maritime festival

A puff of orange smoke erupted into the sky and ships' horns sounded as the replica three-masted clipper Stad Amsterdam passed through a lock to mark the official start of the event. Each ship is greeted with two cannon shots and its country's national anthem as it enters the harbor.

Hugo Peek was one of the thousands of people who sailed in smaller boats together with the tall ships. Along with his grandfather and several other family members, he traveled on a smaller boat that accompanied the tall ship Europa.

“There was almost no water. It’s almost all boats, ” the 21-year-old student said.

Mahek Singahl was waiting in Amsterdam’s central train station, looking onto the harbor with her two small children and several large suitcases. Her family was headed back to Ivory Coast after a holiday in Iceland and had stopped in Amsterdam for a few days. They had no idea what the crowds were for.

“My husband went to look at the boats and left me here,” she said, laughing. “He loves this stuff.”

The event, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, is held every five years. The 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday's parade culminates in an evening fireworks display. The ships will remain in Amsterdam, many open for visitors, through the weekend.

The first event was first held in 1975 to celebrate Amsterdam's 700th anniversary and this year's edition coincides with the city's 750th birthday.