Howard, Boston lead Fever to fifth straight win without Clark, 78-74 over Storm

The Storm charged back, pulling within 73-72 on a three-point play by Skylar Diggins with 3:14 to go. Kelsey Mitchell made a short jumper for Indiana before the Storm missed their next five shots, including four 3-pointers on one possession before Dominique Malonga scored inside with 12.2 seconds left.

On the ensuing inbounds play, Lexie Hull got the ball to Mitchell for a layup with 8.1 to go and the Storm couldn't hit a tying 3 before Boston's free throw.

Sophie Cunningham added 17 points for the Fever (17-12), who are now 9-7 in games Clark missed.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 16 points for the Storm (16-13), who dropped their second straight at home. Diggins added 13 points and Gabby Williams and Malonga both had 12. Seattle lost to Los Angeles 108-106 in two overtimes on Friday night.

Indiana led 19-16 after one quarter and had an 8-0 surge late in the second to lead by 10 before Seattle scored to make it 42-34 at the half.

The Fever went up 55-42 on Cunningham's 3-pointer midway through the third quarter but the Storm closed on a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to 58-54 entering the fourth. Indiana didn't have a field goal over the last 4 1/2 minutes.

Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordan Chiles was courtside for the game, which drew 16,819 fans.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball