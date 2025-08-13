How to watch Taylor Swift's first appearance on the Kelces' 'New Heights' podcast

The show teased “a special episode with a VERY special guest” on social media Monday, sharing an orange background and a mysterious silhouette that many believed to be Swift. It turned out to be true, the show's social media accounts confirmed later, at the same time Swift announced her 12th studio album.

Here's everything you need to know about Swift's episode.

How to watch — or listen to — Taylor Swift on the ‘New Heights’ podcast

Swift’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast will premiere at 7 p.m. Eastern. It will be available to stream in full on YouTube.

Fans who would prefer to listen to the show, instead, can do so via most podcast-streaming platforms: Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Spotify and Wondery, which produces the show, among them.

Episodes can run up to two hours. It is unclear how long Swift's episode will be or how long she will be present.

What we know about Taylor Swift's episode

Not a whole lot.

On Wednesday morning, the podcast shared a nearly two-minute video clip in which Jason Kelce gave Swift an extended, enthusiastic introduction.

“As we all know, you know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast. I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens it's more of me,” Swift joked.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was supportive, though, saying Wednesday that he was happy for the pair.

“Both of them like each other, and what a plus that is. They care about each other, and I think that’s the most important thing,” he said. “The older you get, you want these guys to have somebody they can settle down with and that whole deal. And so I think it’s a neat deal for them – both of them.”

In another clip shared Tuesday, Swift told the Kelce brothers she wanted to show them something, revealing a mint-green briefcase that featured her initials in orange. Jason Kelce asked what's in it, prompting her to pull out a vinyl record with a blurred cover.

“This is my brand new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’” she shared.

Soon afterward, the “New Heights” podcast shared another clip featuring Swift to tease Wednesday's episode. In it, Swift complimented the color of Travis Kelce's sweatshirt, who responded, “It's the color of your eyes, sweetie. It's why we match so well.”

Swift retorted, “We're about to do a (expletive) podcast.”

___

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta contributed reporting from St. Joseph, Missouri.