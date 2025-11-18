House is set to reprimand Illinois congressman over succession plan, angering Democrats

Garcia announced he was not seeking reelection earlier this month just before the deadline to file paperwork for the seat. By then, his chief of staff was the only candidate who had submitted the needed paperwork.

“My responsibility as an elected representative of my community is to say loudly and consistently, humbly and with love that no one has the right to subvert the right of the people to choose their elected representatives,” Perez said during a Monday evening floor speech.

Blowback from Democratic lawmakers was swift.

A Tuesday statement from House Democratic leaders, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, defended Garcia as a “progressive champion” and a “good man.”

“We unequivocally oppose this misguided resolution and urge our colleagues in the House Democratic Caucus to reject it,” the statement said.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers rallied to Garcia's defense ahead of the vote and attested to his character and history as an advocate on issues like immigrant rights. Others jeered and booed at Perez as she spoke during a debate on the House floor.

Nearly every Democrat in the House except Perez voted to quash a vote on the petition Monday night, but the effort advanced with the backing of all Republicans.