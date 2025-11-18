Breaking: House votes overwhelmingly to force release of Epstein files, sending bill to Senate

House is set to reprimand Illinois congressman over succession plan, angering Democrats

An effort to reprimand a congressman over a controversial succession plan is angering House Democrats
Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia speaks during a press conference decrying federal agents use of force in Little Village on the Southwest Side of Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Candace Dane Chambers/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

By MATT BROWN
29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set Tuesday to reprimand Illinois Rep. Chuy Garcia over an eyebrow-raising succession plan for his congressional seat, dividing Democrats who are furious with a member of their own caucus for triggering the vote.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez, D-Wash., defied her party by introducing a resolution on the House floor to rebuke Garcia, who represents parts of western Chicago and its suburbs. She said the vote disapproving of Garcia's conduct was necessary because it's important to call out “election subversion” by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Garcia announced he was not seeking reelection earlier this month just before the deadline to file paperwork for the seat. By then, his chief of staff was the only candidate who had submitted the needed paperwork.

“My responsibility as an elected representative of my community is to say loudly and consistently, humbly and with love that no one has the right to subvert the right of the people to choose their elected representatives,” Perez said during a Monday evening floor speech.

Blowback from Democratic lawmakers was swift.

A Tuesday statement from House Democratic leaders, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, defended Garcia as a “progressive champion” and a “good man.”

“We unequivocally oppose this misguided resolution and urge our colleagues in the House Democratic Caucus to reject it,” the statement said.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers rallied to Garcia's defense ahead of the vote and attested to his character and history as an advocate on issues like immigrant rights. Others jeered and booed at Perez as she spoke during a debate on the House floor.

Nearly every Democrat in the House except Perez voted to quash a vote on the petition Monday night, but the effort advanced with the backing of all Republicans.

