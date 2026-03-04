House committee votes to subpoena Attorney General Bondi to answer questions over the Epstein files

The House Oversight Committee has voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to answer questions over the Justice Department’s handling of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing at the Capitol, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER – Associated Press
6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight Committee voted Wednesday to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to answer questions over the Justice Department's handling of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation.

Five Republicans joined Democrats to support the subpoena proposed by GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina in a sign of continued frustration with the department's review and release of a tranche of documents regarding the disgraced financier.

The Justice Department had no immediate comment on the subpoena.

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, recently sat with lawmakers on the committee for their own depositions over the former Democratic president's connections to Epstein from more than two decades ago.

