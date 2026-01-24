Play suspended under extreme heat policy at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Play was suspended briefly under the extreme heat rules at the Australian Open with defending champion Jannik Sinner down a break in the third set of his third-round match against Eliot Spizzirri on Saturday.

After splitting the first two sets, Sinner was struggling with apparent cramping and had just dropped serve to fall behind 3-1 in the third set on Rod Laver Arena before umpire Fergus Murphy called both players to the side of the court and play was suspended for about 10 minutes.