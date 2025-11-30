Hondurans vote to elect new president in a close race under shadow of Trump’s surprise intervention

In addition to a new president, voters will elect a new Congress, as well as hundreds of local positions.

Among the five presidential candidates on the ballot, polls indicated three had a chance to win and were finishing in close competition. They are:

1. Rixi Moncada, 60, who served as finance and later as defense secretary in the current administration of President Xiomara Castro before leaving to run for president for the social democrat LIBRE or Liberty and Re-foundation party.

2. Salvador Nasralla, who is making his fourth bid for the presidency, this time as the candidate for the conservative Liberal Party.

3. Former Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry “Tito” Asfura, who carries the mantle of the also conservative National Party.

Castro promises to “democratize” an economy still defined by extreme wealth and poverty. Nasralla casts himself as the outsider who can clean up the country’s endemic corruption. And Asfura is trying to restore the National Party as a pro-business force tarnished by previous bouts of presidential corruption.

Honduras’ security situation has improved in recent years as homicides across the region continue to fall, but it still has Central America’s highest homicide rate. Hondurans say security and jobs remain their top priorities, despite an economy that has strengthened during Castro’s administration.

The presidential contest had mostly focused on candidates trading accusations of plans to manipulate the vote until this past week when Trump endorsed Asfura while attacking his opponents, the latest signal of the United States’ renewed interest in Latin America.

Then Trump shocked Hondurans by announcing Friday that he would pardon ex-President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was serving a 45-year sentence in a U.S. prison for helping drug traffickers moving cocaine to the United States.

It was unclear what impact Trump would have on the election, but it was the latest show of the U.S. government’s willingness to directly involve itself in the region and came at a time of already heightened tensions because of the U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean and Trump’s threats against Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro.

Hondurans were left unnerved by the sudden U.S. attention, and hoping at a minimum for a peaceful election.

Walking by a polling site in the capital, Ruben Darío Molina, a 55-year-old security guard, said that he wouldn’t vote Sunday because he had to work. But he had choice words for Trump, whose administration deported him back to his native Honduras a month ago after 20 years living in the United States.

He had worked in landscaping in Miami, but was picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, one day in the street, separating him from his U.S. citizen wife and son.

“I don’t believe in politicians,” he said. “Politicians are garbage. They use you like a ladder (to move up).”

Moises Espinal Medina washed his taxi around the corner from a voting site early Sunday. He planned to vote later in the day in his neighborhood and already knew that he would be supporting the conservative National Party.

The 65-year-old cab driver said he would be voting for the party's slate of candidates, “my whole family since we were born.”

He wasn't bothered by Trump's plan to pardon Hernández, who he said was a good president. Espinal praised the National Party's candidate Asfura for all the infrastructure projects he did in the capital to try to relieve its chaotic traffic. “He did the best projects,” he said enthusiastically.

In announcing the start of voting Sunday, National Electoral Council President Ana Paola Hall called on the candidates to respect the rules to not declare victory before the council confirms a winner.

Polls are due to close at 5 p.m. local time (2300 GMT) Sunday. The council planned to provide preliminary results at 9 p.m. (0300 GMT Monday), but has up to 30 days to officially announce the final result.

More than 4,000 Honduran and foreign election observers had fanned out to the nearly 6,000 polling places across the country.