Hockey Hall of Fame has Olympic artifacts. Jack Hughes wants his golden goal puck

TORONTO (AP) — The Hockey Hall of Fame this week unveiled a new showcase of artifacts from the Milan Cortina Olympics, including the pucks scored by Jack Hughes to win gold for the U.S. men and Megan Keller for the U.S. women, each in overtime against Canada.

Hughes told ESPN on Tuesday that he wants the puck so he can give it to his father, Jim. The New Jersey Devils center previously said when asked about the puck during other media appearances that had no idea where it was other than that it wasn't in his possession.