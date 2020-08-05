Hiroshima survivor recalls working on tram after A-bomb

“The ceiling of the tram was black with swarms of packed flies,” Shakuda wrote in a memoir. “They buzzed around loudly. It felt creepy to think that these same flies had been eating those who died from the atomic bombing.”

Fares were free after the bombing, and survivors saw the train as a symbol of hope and continuity amid the devastation. Shakuda considered her work on the tram part of a vital wartime mission for her country.

Her path to that work began when, hoping to become a teacher, Shakuda entered a home economics school for girls established by the Hiroshima Electric Railway Co. in April 1945. It was supposed to teach girls sewing and teaching. Instead, they learned how to work on city trains.

As battles with the United States got closer to mainland Japan, food was scarce, and Shakuda recalls working on the trams while exhausted and desperately hungry, struggling to stay awake.

When the atomic bomb destroyed most of Hiroshima, 185 employees and students who worked for the Hiroshima Electric Railway died and 266 were injured. Tracks were severely damaged by debris. Of the 123 trams, only three were operable.

Shakuda was having breakfast in her dorm’s cafeteria, just over 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the epicenter, when a bright flash filled the sky. She crouched, thinking the ceiling was falling. Silence followed, then waves of dust. Classmates started crying out, “Mom, help me!” The survivors crawled out of the cafeteria.

“People’s clothes were falling apart and their skin was drooping,” Shakuda told AP.

She survived without any injuries — one of the few. Over the following days, she helped nurse others. But with no medication, supplies or doctors, all she could do was weep as she picked maggots off gaping wounds using chopsticks.

Despite the damage, surviving train employees, residents and soldiers began rebuilding the tracks.

Yuta Azumi, from the train planning division of Hiroshima Electric Railway, said the city’s power plant was also bombed after the atomic attack. But officials managed to pull electrical lines from another power plant to run the trains.

After Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, Shakuda left her work on the trams and returned to her home in Kumano. “The only memories I have of that time are all painful,” she said.

The role she and others played is now commemorated by Hiroshima Electric Railway and RCC Broadcasting Co., which have set up a train from 1942 — Tram 653 — to show people the recovery efforts after the bombing.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no passengers are allowed on the train this year, but operators will make special runs of the train on Thursday, the anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing, and on Sunday to mark the day Nagasaki was bombed.

Video journalist Emily Wang in Tokyo contributed to this story.

A damaged tram is seen in Hiroshima, western Japan, on Aug. 9, 1945, three days after the first U.S. atomic bomb destroyed the city. (Mitsunobu Kishida/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Mitsunobu Kishida Credit: Mitsunobu Kishida

In this 1943, photo released by Hiroshima Electric Railway Co., Ltd., the streetcar #651 runs through the streets of Hiroshima, western Japan. On Aug. 9, 1945, the first U.S. atomic bomb destroyed the city. (Hiroshima Electric Railway Co., Ltd. via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this 1929, photo released by Hiroshima Electric Railway Co., Ltd., a streetcar runs through the streets of Hiroshima, western Japan. On Aug. 9, 1945, the first U.S. atomic bomb destroyed the city. (Hiroshima Electric Railway Co., Ltd. via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A tram which survived the Hiroshima atomic bomb is seen at a train maintenance facility of Hiroshima Electric Railway in Hiroshima, western Japan Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. It has been restored and repainted its original colors, will run on the street on Aug. 6 to commemorate the day of the U.S. first atomic bombing in the city. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A tram which survived the Hiroshima atomic bombing is seen at a train maintenance facility of Hiroshima Electric Railway in Hiroshima, western Japan Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. It has been restored and repainted its original colors, will run on the street on Aug. 6 to commemorate the day of the U.S. first atomic bombing in the city. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Yuta Azumi of the train planning division of Hiroshima Electric Railway Co., Ltd., explains a tram which survived the Hiroshima atomic bombing at a train maintenance facility in Hiroshima, western Japan, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. It has been restored and repainted its original colors, will run on the street on Aug. 6 to commemorate the day of the U.S. first atomic bombing in the city. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

For live-streaming of running on a street, some TV cameras are set inside a tram which survived the Hiroshima atomic bombing, at a train maintenance facility in Hiroshima, western Japan, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. It has been restored and repainted its original colors, will run on the street on Aug. 6 to commemorate the day of the U.S. first atomic bombing in the city. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Yuta Azumi, of the train planning division of Hiroshima Electric Railway Co., Ltd., walks inside a tram which survived the Hiroshima atomic bombing at a train maintenance facility in Hiroshima, western Japan, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. It has been restored and repainted its original colors, will run on the street on Aug. 6 to commemorate the day of the U.S. first atomic bombing in the city. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Trams are seen on a street in Hiroshima, western Japan, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. A tram which survived the Hiroshima atomic bombing will run, without any passenger, on the streets on Aug. 6 to commemorate the day of atomic bombing in the city. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A running tram is seen near the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, western Japan, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. A tram which survived the Hiroshima atomic bombing will run, without any passenger, on the streets on Aug. 6 to commemorate the day of atomic bombing in the city. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Trams are seen on a street in Hiroshima, western Japan, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. A tram which survived the Hiroshima atomic bombing will run, without any passenger, on the streets on Aug. 6 to commemorate the day of atomic bombing in the city. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko