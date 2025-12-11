High-stakes Indiana redistricting vote tests Republican resistance to Trump’s demands

The president on Wednesday again criticized Republican Senators in Indiana who are resisting the plan, and repeated his threat to back primary challengers against them.

“If Republicans will not do what is necessary to save our Country, they will eventually lose everything to the Democrats,” Trump wrote on social media. Some Indiana lawmakers have also received violent threats during the debate over the last month. Half of the state Senate is up for reelection in 2026.

The new map is designed to give Republicans control of all nine of Indiana’s congressional seats, up from the seven they currently hold. It would effectively erase Indiana’s two Democrat-held districts by splitting Indianapolis into four districts that extend into rural areas, reshaping U.S. Rep. André Carson’s safe district in the city. It would also eliminate the northwest Indiana district held by U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan.

Republicans nationwide have been pushing for redistricting in states they control, worried that midterms tend to favor the party opposite the one in power. Democrats are increasingly liking their odds at flipping control the U.S. House after recent high-profile elections.

Despite Trump’s push, support for gerrymandering in Indiana's Senate is uncertain. A dozen of the 50 state senators have not publicly committed to a stance. If at least four Republicans align with all of the chamber’s 10 Democrats plus the 12 Republicans expected to vote no, the measure would fail — a sharp rebuke to Trump. The bill needs 25 votes for passage, and a tie would be broken by Republican Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, who favors redistricting.

Two Republican senators were absent as lawmakers gaveled in for the final vote Wednesday afternoon. Outside the Senate chamber, redistricting opponents chanted “Vote no!” and “Fair maps!” while holding signs with slogans like “Losers cheat.”

The bill cleared its first hurdle Monday with a 6-3 Senate committee vote, although one Republican joined Democrats in opposing it and a few others signaled they may vote against the final version. The state House passed the proposal last week, with 12 Republicans siding with Democrats in opposition.

Among the 12 Republican House lawmakers who voted against the bill was state Rep. Ed Clere, who was threatened with violence Wednesday.

State troopers responded to his New Albany home around 8:30 p.m. after a hoax message claimed a pipe bomb was outside, Clere said in an interview. The threat tied directly to his vote was, he said, the inevitable result of Trump's pressure campaign and a “winner-take-all mentality.”

“Words have consequences,” Clere said. Indiana state police Capt. Ron Galaviz said “numerous others” also received threats Wednesday but declined to offer further details because the investigation is ongoing.

Nationally, mid-cycle redistricting so far has resulted in nine more congressional seats that Republicans believe they can win and six more congressional seats that Democrats think they can win. However, redistricting is being litigated in several states.

Texas, Missouri, Ohio and North Carolina quickly enacted new GOP-favorable maps, while California voters approved a new congressional map favorable to Democrats in response to Texas. In Utah, a judge imposed new districts that could allow Democrats to win a seat, after ruling that Republican lawmakers violated voter-backed standards against gerrymandering.

Julia Vaughn, executive director of Indiana Common Cause, said the voting advocacy group is prepared to take legal action if the map is passed.

“We are hopeful that Republicans in the Indiana Senate will listen to Hoosiers,” she said, “and reject this partisan power grab.”

The White House mounted an aggressive lobbying push beyond Trump’s vows to unseat dissenting Republicans. Vice President JD Vance met twice with Indiana Senate GOP leaders, including the full caucus in October, and senators also visited him in Washington.

Trump joined a conference call with senators on Oct. 17 to make his own 15-minute pitch. State Sen. Andy Zay said White House political aides stayed in frequent contact for more than a month, even after he backed the bill, urging him to publicly support it and track developments among colleagues as part of a “full-court press.”

___

Associated Press writer Tom Beaumont contributed to this report.