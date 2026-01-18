High-speed trains collide after one derails in southern Spain, killing at least 21

Spain's Transport Minister Óscar Puente updated the death toll to 21 after midnight when he said that rescuers had removed all the survivors. But Puente said there could be more victims still to be confirmed.

Andalusia regional President Juanma Moreno said 75 passengers were hospitalized, with most taken to the nearby city of Cordoba, including 15 people with serious injuries.

Moreno said emergency workers would work all night to remove bodies from the wreckage.

“We have a very difficult night ahead,” Andalusia’s regional health chief Antonio Sanz said.

Officials call accident ‘strange’

Puente said the cause of the crash was unknown.

He called it “a truly strange” incident because it happened on a flat stretch of track that had been renovated in May. He also said the train that jumped the track was less than four years old. That train belonged to the private company Iryo, while the second train, which took the brunt of the impact, was part of Spain's public train company Renfe.

Iryo issued a statement saying it “deeply lamented what has happened” and that it was working with authorities to manage the situation.

According to Puente, the back part of the first train derailed and crashed into the head of the other train, knocking its first two carriages off the track and down a four-meter (13-foot) slope. He said the worst damage was to the front section of the Renfe train.

When asked by reporters how long an inquiry into the crash's cause could take, he said it could be a month.

Impact ‘felt like an earthquake’

Salvador Jiménez, a journalist for Spanish broadcaster RTVE, was on board one of the derailed trains and told the network by phone that “there was a moment when it felt like an earthquake and the train had indeed derailed.”

He said passengers used emergency hammers to break the windows, and that some had walked away without serious injuries. Videos from the scene show people crawling out of windows to escape the wreckage with carriages leaning at an angle.

The incident occurred in the early evening near the village of Adamuz and hundreds of survivors had to be rescued in the darkness.

Francisco Carmona, the firefighter chief of Cordoba, told Spanish national radio RNE that one of the trains was badly mangled, with at least four wagons off the rails.

The regional Civil Protection chief, María Belén Moya Rojas, told Canal Sur the accident happened in an area that is hard to reach. She added that local people were taking blankets and water to the scene to help the victims, she said.

Spain’s military emergency relief units joined the deployment of other rescue units. The Red Cross also provided support to healthcare officials.

“Tonight is one of deep sadness for our country,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote on X. “I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victims.”

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia also expressed their condolences and concern on social media.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X that she was following “the terrible news” from Cordoba.

“Tonight you are in my thoughts,” she wrote in Spanish.

Spain leads Europe in high-speed trains

Spain has the largest high-speed rail network in Europe for trains moving over 250 kph (155 mph), with more than 3,100 kilometers (1,900 miles) of track, according to the European Union.

The network is a popular, competitively priced and safe mode of transport. Renfe said more than 25 million passengers took one of its high-speed trains in 2024.

ADIF said train services between Madrid and cities in Andalusia would not run Monday.

Spain's worst train accident this century occurred in 2013, when 80 people died after a train derailed in the country's northwest. An investigation concluded the train was traveling 179 kph (111 mph) on a stretch with an 80 kph (50 mph) speed limit when it left the tracks.

Naishadham reported from Madrid and Barry Hatton contributed from Lisbon, Portugal.