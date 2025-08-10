Henderson the hero as Crystal Palace beats Liverpool in penalty shootout to win the Community Shield

“It’s incredible to beat Liverpool. Coming here they were the favorites, they have unbelievable players and are a good team,” Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson said. “But we’ve won two trophies in three months for this club and it’s a remarkable moment in our history.”

Henderson saved two penalties and Mohamed Salah fired over with Liverpool's first spot kick. Palace substitute Justin Devenny converted the winning penalty by blasting high into the corner and sparking huge celebrations.

Victory in the FA Cup had seen Palace win the first major trophy in its history and it quickly followed that up with the Community Shield in the curtain-raising game for the new season in England's top flight.

‘A big performance’

Oliver Glasner's team twice had to come from behind after new Liverpool signings Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong were both on the score sheet. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr struck for Palace.

“It was a big performance. We were almost the same level as Liverpool. I’m really proud of the team and how they played,” said Palace coach Glasner.

Ekitike — a $93.5 million signing from Eintracht Frankfurt — made a quick impression with his first goal for Liverpool coming after four minutes. The France forward showed a deft touch before turning on the edge of the box and sweeping a low shot into the far corner.

Palace was back on level terms in the 17th from the penalty spot.

Sarr was fouled by Virgil van Dijk, and Mateta sent Liverpool keeper Alisson the wrong way with his spot kick.

Frimpong restored Liverpool's lead courtesy of a seemingly freak goal in the 21st.

Carrying the ball on the right, the defender looked to lift a cross to the far post and watched as the ball spun wildly over the head of Henderson and over the line.

Sarr leveled the game again in the 77th with a powerful finish from close range that beat Alisson via the inside of the post. It was his fourth goal in seven games against Liverpool.

Straight to penalties

With no extra time, the game went straight to penalties and Salah got Liverpool off to the worst start by lifting his effort high over the bar. Henderson then saved further spot kicks from from Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott.

But, with Eberechi Eze having his shot saved by Alisson and Borna Sosa hitting the bar, the shootout came down to the final penalty, which Devenny crashed home.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer