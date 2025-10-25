Henderson and Hsu lead World team into the International Crown semifinals with win Saturday

In later matches, the World team's Charley Hull and Lydia Ko played Maja Stark and Linn Grant of Sweden.

Also, Japan played South Korea and the U.S. took on Australia in other fourball matches.

Going into Saturday's final round of fourball matches, the United States had already qualified for the semifinals from Pool A with wins in its first four fourball matches.

On Friday, Americans Yealimi Noh and Angel Yin beat Thitikul and Pajaree Anannarukarn 5 and 4, handing Thitikul her first loss after six consecutive match wins in the event. Lilia Vu and Lauren Coughlin later won the second fourball match for the Americans, beating Chanettee Wannasaen and Jasmine Suwannapura 3 and 2.

Under the tournament format, seven countries and a “rest of the world” team compete in two pools. The teams and their players were determined by the women’s world ranking.

The top two countries from each pool advance to Sunday's semifinals and final that consists of one foursomes (alternate shot) and two singles matches.

Last week Sei Young Kim won the BMW Ladies Championship, also in South Korea. The LPGA's Asian swing continues in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia next week and concludes in Shiga, Japan from Nov. 6-9.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf