Henderson and Hsu lead World team into the International Crown semifinals with a win Saturday

In a later match, Maja Stark and Linn Grant of Sweden beat the World team's Charley Hull and Lydia Ko 3 and 1.

In later matches, Australia also qualified for the semifinals from Pool A, as did South Korea from Pool B.

Going into Saturday's final round of fourball matches, the United States had already qualified for the semifinals from Pool A with wins in its first four fourball matches.

Under the tournament format, seven countries and a “rest of the world” team compete in two pools. The teams and their players were determined by the women’s world ranking.

The top two countries from each pool advance to Sunday's semifinals and final that consists of one foursomes (alternate shot) and two singles matches.

Last week Sei Young Kim won the BMW Ladies Championship, also in South Korea. The LPGA's Asian swing continues in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia next week and concludes in Shiga, Japan from Nov. 6-9.

