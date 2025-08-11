Heavy rains in southern Japan cause flooding and mudslides, and leave several people missing

The Japan Meteorological Agency early Monday issued the highest-level warning in Kumamoto. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency issued evacuation advisories to tens of thousands of people in Kumamoto and six other prefectures in the region.

Rescue workers in the region were searching for several people.

In Kumamoto, they were looking for three people. A family of three was hit by a mudslide while driving to an evacuation center. Two were dug out alive but a third person was still missing. Two others were missing elsewhere in the prefecture.

Several other people were also reported missing after falling into swollen rivers in Kumamoto and nearby Fukuoka prefecture.

Television footage showed muddy water gushing down, carrying broken trees and branches, and residents wading through knee-deep floodwater.

Heavy rain also impacted people traveling during Japan’s Buddhist “bon” holiday week.

Bullet trains connecting Kagoshima and Hakata in northern Kyushu, as well as local train services, were suspended Monday morning. About 6,000 households were out of power in Kumamoto, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.