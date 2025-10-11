Heavy rain in Mexico sets off floods and landslides, killing at least 37

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The death toll from landslides and floods set off by incessant rainfall in central and southeastern Mexico rose to 37 people on Saturday, authorities said, a sharp increase as thousands of soldiers cleared blocked roads to rescue the missing nationwide.

Mexico’s National Coordination of Civil Protection reported that as of Saturday, the heavy rains had killed 22 people in the state of Hidalgo, north of Mexico City, and cut off power to 150 communities there. At least nine people were killed in the state of Puebla, east of Mexico City, and over 16,000 homes damaged or destroyed.