Hawkeyes drop 4 sports amid financial crisis tied to virus

Athletic departments across the country are facing financial hardships because of the cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament and shortened or canceled football seasons. The Big Ten and Pac-12 aren't playing football this fall, and teams in the three other Power Five conferences are planning to play fewer games.

Iowa said its four programs targeted for elimination will compete in 2020-21 if circumstances surrounding COVID-19 permit. Existing scholarships will be honored through graduation for athletes who remain at Iowa. The contracts of affected coaches will be honored.

Among factors considered for which sports to cut were number of schools sponsoring teams at the Division I level, impact on gender equity and Title IX compliance, expense savings, history of the sport at Iowa and engagement level.

The school said it would not consider seeking private funds to sustain the sports.

The university announced budget cuts in July, including an initial $15 million reduction for athletics through pay cuts and furloughs.