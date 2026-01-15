Harry Styles announces first album in 4 years, 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally'

In a review, The Associated Press celebrated “Harry's House” for showcasing “a breadth of style that matches the album’s emotional range.”

On Instagram, Styles' shared the cover artwork for “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,” which features the 31-year-old artist in a T-shirt and jeans at night, standing underneath a shimmering disco ball hung outside.

According to a press release, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” will contain 12 tracks and is executive produced by Kid Harpoon. The British songwriter and producer has been a close collaborator of Styles' since the beginning of his solo career, working on all of his albums since the singer's 2017 self-titled debut.

“Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” is now available for preorder.

It is also Styles' first project since his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne died in 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.