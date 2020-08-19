Harris prepares to make history with VP acceptance speech

“I hope that they see themselves in her when they hear her speak,” Mari Urbina, national director of Indivisible, a progressive advocacy group, said of young first- and second-generation immigrants across the country. “And that they are motivated to understand that, not only do they have to be part of getting us out of this nightmare, but that they also can feel part of this historic change that we're all about to embark on.”

But Harris also launched her presidential bid with expectations that she would electrify the field, only to see her campaign struggle to find a consistent message and fizzle — with the California senator dropping out months before the first votes were cast. She also won't have the spotlight all to herself on Wednesday: The man she's vying to unseat, Vice President Mike Pence, is visiting battleground Wisconsin in the hours before Harris' speech.

Convention addresses are often the most important for those selected as vice presidential candidates, but also only the start of a far bigger role in public political consciousness should their ticket win. There's potentially even deeper repercussions for Harris, though, since she could be called upon to step into the role of party standard bearer as soon as 2024, should Biden — who will be nearly 82 by then — opt not to seek a second term.

Biden hasn’t expressly said he'd serve just a single term, but he has talked openly about being a bridge to a new generation — setting up Harris as a natural successor.

Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of BlackPAC, which works to mobilize African American voters nationally, said Harris will necessarily stay focused on defeating Trump in November, not future presidential races. But she said her speech will likely carry special significance for women around the country that could resonate for years.

“The historic nature of this, I don’t think can be overstated,” Shropshire said. "It will be a really profound moment for women.”

The campaign is also deeply personal for Harris. During her first appearance with Biden last week, she spoke of her friendship with the former vice president's son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015. He and Harris had became close while both were state attorneys general.

“He really was the best of us. And I would ask him, ‘Where’d you get that, where’d this come from?’ He’d always talk about his dad,” said Harris, her voice thick with emotion, during her first joint appearance with Biden last week at a high school gymnasium near his home in Delaware.

The former vice president said that relationship had made Harris ”an honorary Biden for quite some time."

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pass each other as Harris moves tot the podium. To speak during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del.. The Democratic Party’s attempt to adapt its typical convention rituals to a pandemic-induced virtual affair will be put through its paces Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster