Harris opens up about her historic presidential run after Biden's exit in new memoir, '107 Days'

“Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for President of the United States,” Harris said in a video announcement on Thursday. "107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”

Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp declined to offer any specifics on what Harris will write about, including her thoughts on questions about President Joe Biden's fitness for office, but said Harris “addresses everything we would want her to address.”

Harris ended up heading the Democratic ticket after Biden dropped out last July in the wake of a disastrous debate performance, and she was defeated last November by Republican Donald Trump. She would have been the first woman and first woman of color to become president.

On Wednesday, she announced that she will not run for California governor in 2026, but she is still regarded as a potential presidential candidate for 2028. CBS Television announced that Harris will appear Thursday night on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," her first interview since the election.

Simon & Schuster, where authors also include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, is calling the Harris book a “page-turning account," with ”surprising and revealing insights."

“Kamala Harris is a singular American leader,” Karp said in a statement. “'107 DAYS' captures the drama of running for president better than just about anything I’ve read. It’s one of the best works of political nonfiction Simon & Schuster has ever published. It’s an eyewitness contribution to history and an extraordinary story.”

Financial terms for “107 Days,” which is listed at 320 pages, were not disclosed. In 2019, Penguin Books published Harris' “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey," timed to coincide with her presidential run for the 2020 election. Harris dropped out before the first primary but was eventually chosen by Biden to be his running mate.

