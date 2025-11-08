Harrington's 5 field goals, Rodriguez's takeaways lead No. 9 Texas Tech past No. 8 BYU 29-7

BYU (8-1, 5-1) had never played in such a game, though the teams could meet again in the Big 12 championship game in four weeks in Arlington, Texas.

Harrington kicked field goals of 47, 39, 34, 29 and 27 yards.

Rodriguez had an interception midway through the third period leading to Harrington’s fourth field goal, and recovered a backward pass late in the fourth quarter that set up Harrington’s final conversion.

BYU had a 10-game winning streak dating back to last season snapped. The Cougars avoided their first shutout since 2017 when Bear Bachmeier threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Roberts midway through the fourth quarter.

The Cougars went into play averaging 36.3 points and 434 yards per game. Its previous low offensive output this season was 332 yards in the 27-3 win over Stanford on Sept. 6.

Both teams have home games remaining against UCF, while the Cougars also play at No. 25 Cincinnati — the only other league team with one loss — after hosting TCU next week. The Red Raiders host UCF next week before an open date and then their regular-season finale at West Virginia.

