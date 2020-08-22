Hamlin holds off JGR teammate Truex for 1st Dover victory

“I love the track, I just haven’t been very good here,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin has 43 career wins, which puts him behind Junior Johnson (50) for most Cup victories without a championship. Again, Hamlin has at least positioned himself to make the championship race in Phoenix.

Truex snapped a streak of five straight third-place finishes and ended up second. It’s his sixth straight top-10 finish.

“I thought the 11 was better than us all day long,” Truex said.

Kyle Busch was third to make it a 1-2-3 racing for the Gibbs heavyweights. Harvick was fourth and Chase Elliott fifth.

Jimmie Johnson finished seventh and inched his way into the 16th and final playoff spot with two races left before the field is set. William Byron lost 28 points on Johnson to fall out of the playoff grid.

There is one more race at Dover and next week at Daytona to set the playoff field.

