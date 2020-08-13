Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas recovering from COVID-19

Lukas, who turns 84 in September, is “on the road to recovery and looks forward to getting back to the track,” his grandson wrote.

Lukas is based at Churchill Downs in the spring and summer, where he frequently accompanies his horses to the track atop a pony. He's won 14 Triple Crown races, most recently the 2013 Preakness with Oxbow. Lukas has 4,837 career victories and more than $282 million in purse earnings.