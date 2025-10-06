Breaking: Humana responds to Kettering Health ending Medicare Advantage contract

Hailey Baptiste rallies to defeat fellow American Ashlyn Krueger in Wuhan Open first round

Sports
1 hour ago
WUHAN, China (AP) — Hailey Baptiste rallied to defeat fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Wuhan Open on Monday.

Baptiste converted four of the five break points she earned to set up a second-round match against another American — sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula.

Pegula lost the China Open final to Linda Noskova this weekend.

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are also in the tournament. The top seeds were not playing on Monday.

