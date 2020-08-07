Hagerty vs. Bradshaw in race to succeed US Sen. Alexander

Hagerty spent more than $9.6 million on the race through mid-July, compared to the $4.2 million spent by Sethi. Several million more dollars combined have been spent by outside groups on both sides.

Bradshaw is a single mother who grew up in south Memphis and attended the University of Memphis. She has worked with community advocacy groups, environmental organizations and unions, including the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center, the AFL-CIO, the Sierra Club and Tennesseans for Fair Taxation. She has not held public office.

Bradshaw supports the Green New Deal, expanding Medicare, increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour and universal background checks for guns, according to her website.

Bradshaw raised only about $8,400 and spent around $5,800 through March, the last time she reported any campaign finance activity, records show.

Mackler raised $2.1 million through mid-July, more than 250 times as much as Bradshaw.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty speaks at a polling place Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Brentwood, Tenn. Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi are competing to become the GOP nominee in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

