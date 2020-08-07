Hagerty rides Trump support to Senate GOP win in Tennessee

Hagerty had other big political names on his side beyond Trump. He had endorsements from Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, while others backed him with campaign cash, including Sen. Alexander through his PAC and former Gov. Bill Haslam, for whom Hagerty served as state economic development commissioner.

Hagerty spent more than $9.6 million on the race through mid-July, compared to the $4.2 million spent by Sethi. Several million more dollars combined have been spent by outside groups on both sides.

The coronavirus pandemic took in-person campaign events off the table for a couple months, and the continued outbreak kept Trump from showing up for what initially seemed like a guaranteed visit on Hagerty’s behalf.

Donald Trump Jr. made the trip in January before COVID-19 hit. The president and several others from his inner circle instead opted to join Hagerty and supporters for tele-town halls. Trump headlined two of them, including on Wednesday night hours before Election Day polls opened.

Sethi’s most notable endorsements were from Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

The race also came and went without a debate between the two main candidates. Few policy disagreements rose between them. Additionally, both opposed requiring masks in public to combat COVID-19, and their campaign events often featured few attendees in masks. The candidates themselves were often unmasked when posing for photos with supporters.

Republicans are heavily favored to keep the seat, considering the GOP has held both Tennessee Senate seats since 1994.

___

Associated Press reporter Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty waves to supporters at a polling place Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Brentwood, Tenn. Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi are competing to become the GOP nominee in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty speaks to supporters on Friday, July 17, 2020, after casting an early voting ballot at the Nashville Public Library Bellevue Branch in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise) Credit: Jonathan Mattise Credit: Jonathan Mattise

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty speaks at a polling place Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Brentwood, Tenn. Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi are competing to become the GOP nominee in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Republican Senate candidate Manny Sethi speaks at a campaign event held at Southern Railway Station in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, July 24, 2020. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP) Credit: Brianna Paciorka Credit: Brianna Paciorka

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, James Mackler poses for a portrait in Nashville, Tenn. Election Day in pandemic times has arrived in Tennessee, where voters on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, will decide a heated Republican U.S. Senate primary and other federal and state contests. Mackler, a Nashville attorney and former Army helicopter pilot, is the leading Democratic hopeful for the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise, File) Credit: Jonathan Mattise Credit: Jonathan Mattise

Signs for various candidates are displayed in Bristol, Tenn., on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Election Day in pandemic times has arrived in Tennessee, where voters on Thursday, Aug. 6 will decide a heated Republican U.S. Senate primary and other federal and state contests. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) Credit: David Crigger Credit: David Crigger