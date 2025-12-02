Hadjar to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2026 as Tsunoda loses F1 seat

French driver Hadjar is rewarded for a debut campaign which has seen him regularly outpace teammate Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls. The highlight so far was Hadjar's third-place finish at the Dutch Grand Prix, which made him the fifth youngest podium finisher in F1 history.

“It’s an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for,” Hadjar said in a statement.

Lindblad will be the only rookie driver on the grid next year as the F2 driver takes Hadjar's old Racing Bulls seat.

Hadjar has the daunting task of keeping up with Verstappen, who will have his fourth different teammate in just over a year.

After Red Bull dropped Sergio Perez at the end of 2024 following a disappointing season, New Zealander Lawson lasted just two races before being sent back to Racing Bulls, and Japan's Tsunoda was promoted in his place.

Tsunoda has a best finish of sixth in 21 races for Red Bull — Verstappen has won seven in that time — ahead of Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He stays with Red Bull as a reserve driver.

British driver Lindblad moves up to F1 after winning two F2 races this season.

