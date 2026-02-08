Haaland seals dramatic 2-1 win for Man City at Liverpool to boost Premier League title challenge

City's title prospects looked in dire shape when Dominik Szoboszlai crashed a stunning long-range free kick in off the post in the 74th minute. And even when Bernardo Silva equalized 10 minutes later, second-place City was still looking at ending the match eight points adrift of the leader.

But Haaland sent the away fans wild by firing into the bottom corner from the spot in the 93rd after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson brought down Matheus Nunes in the box.

There was still time for more drama. City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a spectacular save to push away Alexis Mac Allister's shot that was headed for the top corner.

And City substitute Rayan Cherki scored from the halfway line — only for VAR to overrule it and send off Szoboszlai for a foul on Haaland in the process of the ball crossing the line.

Palace wins at last

Crystal Palace ended a 12-game winless run in all competitions by beating rival Brighton 1-0.

Ismaila Sarr scored the only goal of the match at the Amex Stadium to move Palace nine points clear of the relegation zone and leapfrog Brighton into 13th place.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere and what a way to start my Palace career, a win in a derby,” said Palace's record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen, who joined from Wolves on deadline day. "It was really important to win as there has been a run without wins before I joined.

“This is the most intense game I have ever played so I’m tired now, but it is worth it."

Sarr's winner came after running through in the 61st minute and firing past goalkeeper Bart Verburggen. It was his second goal in as many games and his 10th of the season.

Palace’s last win in any competition was against Shelbourne in the Conference League on Dec. 11.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer