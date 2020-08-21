Gurinov scores 4, Stars rally to clinch series over Flames

It was only the sixth game in NHL playoff history where both teams had a three-goal lead, with the Stars the first team to go from a three-goal deficit to a four-goal lead. Their seven goals were also the most in a playoff game since the franchise moved to Dallas.

The Flames, who won their best-of-five qualifying round series in four games against Winnipeg, have gotten to the conference quarterfinals only once (2015) in their eight playoff appearance since losing to Tampa Bay in Game 7 of the 2004 Stanley Cup Final.

“I personally feel empty. You wonder what happened," Flames center Mikael Backlund. "Things just turned so quickly. We just couldn’t stop the bleeding. It happened so quick. It’s hard right now.”

A turnover by Pavelski led to the first goal by the Flames when TJ Brodie's shot was deflected by Andrew Mangiapane's stick that was parallel to the ice. It was 2-0 when Johnny Gaudreau scored with a shot from an awkward angle from behind the net with the puck ricocheting off the Khodobin's skate and into the net. It was 3-0 after their seventh shot, with Rasmus Andersson scoring on an odd-man rush.

Heiskanen got the Stars, who called their timeout after the third Calgary goal, on the board midway through the first with a power play goal after a game-changing penalty against Milan Lucic for goal interference.

“It was one of those moments where I think everyone understood it was, we haven’t played our game. We’re seeing their best game,” Pavelski said of the timeout. “It was a good timeout as far as catch your breath let’s try to get back to our game then. That power play goal was was enormous for us. It kind of stopped their push.”

Another penalty by Lucic, for delay of game after knocking the puck over the glass, led to Faksa's go-ahead goal.

The Flames pulled Cam Talbot after Gurinaov scored with a deflection through the goalie's legs. David Rittich allowed three goals in nine shots the rest of the second period before Talbot returned for the third period.

NOTES: Heiskanen has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in the playoffs, second only to Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon's 13 (four goals, nine assists). ... Pavelski's 54 career playoffs goals are the fifth most among active players. ... Calgary was again without Matthew Tkachuk, who never return after leaving late in Game 2 after banging his head between two Stars. ... Dallas won all four regular-season games against Colorado.

Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson (4) looks as the puck goes in the net past goalie Cam Talbot during second-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action against the Dallas Stars in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich (33), Rasmus Andersson (4) and T.J. Brodie (7) go for the puck along with Dallas Stars' Corey Perry (10) and Radek Faksa (12) during second-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Calgary Flames' Mark Giordano (5) celebrates as the puck goes past Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4), Denis Gurianov (34), Radek Faksa (12) and Corey Perry (10) celebrate a goal against the Calgary Flames during second-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON