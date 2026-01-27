Greek government says 7 fans of soccer team PAOK killed in vehicle crash in Romania

“In these difficult moments, together with all Greeks, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the victims and to the PAOK community,” Mitsotakis added. “We all share the hope that the injured will recover quickly. Our thoughts are with them.”

PAOK was in direct communication with the government, coordinating support for families and injured fans, and sending club representatives to Romania.

Also, supporters’ associations for rival clubs Olympiakos, Panathinaikos, Aris, and others issued messages of unity and condolences.

The game in France is scheduled for Thursday.

