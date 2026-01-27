Greek government says 7 fans of soccer team PAOK killed in vehicle crash in Romania

Breaking: FirstEnergy trial begins: CEO accused of leading Ohio’s biggest bribery scheme

PAOK's fans wave giant flags of their team during the Europa League soccer match between PAOK and Real Betis in Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

32 minutes ago
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Seven fans of Greek soccer club PAOK died in a minibus crash in Romania while traveling to a Europa League game at Lyon, Greece’s government confirmed Tuesday.

“Deeply shaken, I was informed of the tragic accident in Romania that cost the lives of seven young compatriots,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. “The Greek government and our embassy are in close coordination with the local authorities, providing every possible form of support.

“In these difficult moments, together with all Greeks, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the victims and to the PAOK community,” Mitsotakis added. “We all share the hope that the injured will recover quickly. Our thoughts are with them.”

PAOK was in direct communication with the government, coordinating support for families and injured fans, and sending club representatives to Romania.

Also, supporters’ associations for rival clubs Olympiakos, Panathinaikos, Aris, and others issued messages of unity and condolences.

The game in France is scheduled for Thursday.

