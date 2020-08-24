X

Greece: 1 killed, 3 hurt in engine-room blast on ferry

news | Updated 1 hour ago
A crew member has died and three others were injured following an engine-room explosion on a ferry at Iraklio port on the Greek island of Crete

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A crew member has died and three others were injured following an engine-room explosion Monday on a ferry at Iraklio port on the Greek island of Crete.

There were no passengers on board when the blast happened on the 33-year-old Blue Horizon ferry, which is used to service the route between Crete’s main port and Piraeus, near Athens.

Officials at Greece's Merchant Marine Ministry said one of the injured crew members died of his wounds at a nearby hospital. The three others had also been hospitalized but their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.