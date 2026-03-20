Graphics show the scale of extreme heat hitting the US

Those highs have not been verified with National Weather Service, which usually happens after heat events, but the trend becomes clear in reviewing initial temperature readings in dozens of U.S. cities.

Looking ahead, the highest temperatures will likely be in Southern California, where the daily high climbed to 107 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius) in Palm Springs on Thursday and could reach even higher. The previous record for March was 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) in 1966.

But the record-breaking heat won't be contained to just two states, nor the extremes to only places that reach triple digits. Roughly a quarter of March heat records at 400 weather stations across the United States may be tied or broken this month, based on an Associated Press analysis of weather data managed by regional climate centers.

While super high temperatures get the most attention, 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) in a part of the country not used to such heat can have a big impact. And the heat won’t be easing up for a while. The forecast from the National Weather Service shows how clusters of potentially record-breaking temperatures are concentrated in the West, with the hottest conditions centered in Southwestern states such as Arizona, long accustomed to scorching desert heat, but usually not until summer months.

While most extreme heat is concentrated in the West, as the graphic shows, there are also pockets in both the Northwest and Midwest.

When this heat wave ends, there likely won’t be much respite.

April, May and June are likely to be hotter than normal almost everywhere, according to long-term predictions from the National Weather Service. The only places where forecasters predict a more typical season are the Northeast and areas near the Great Lakes, in the northern part of the country.

Forecasters say Arizona, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico — already the nation’s hottest region — are most likely to see an even more sizzling spring than typical.

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