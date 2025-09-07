Gramatica's kick lifts South Florida to an 18-16 upset at No. 13 Florida and heats Napier's seat

It was the latest setback for embattled Florida coach Billy Napier, whose team is 1-1 for the fourth consecutive year.

The Gators looked as though they would rally after freshman Vernell Brown III returned a punt 40 yards to set up DJ Lagway’s lone touchdown pass. But the Gators flopped down the stretch, an all-too-familiar feeling during Napier's tenure.

Napier’s play-calling was scrutinized as much as Lagway’s rehabilitated throwing shoulder, and the Gators found themselves trailing 15-9 in the fourth quarter following a defensive breakdown and a safety caused by a poor snap.

Poll implications

The Bulls will break into the AP Top 25 College Football Poll after upsetting then-No. 25 Boise State last week. The Gators surely will drop.

The takeaway

South Florida became only the third unranked team since 2000 to start 2-0 by beating two ranked teams, joining 2012 Oregon State and 2008 East Carolina.

Florida: The Gators have bigger issues than Lagway’s rust. Their offensive line allowed too much pressure and failed to create enough holes against USF.

Up next

South Florida: Plays at No. 5 Miami next Saturday, the Bulls’ third consecutive game against a ranked team.

Florida: Plays at No. 3 LSU next Saturday. The Gators last won in Baton Rouge in 2016.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football