GOP turns Schumer print quotes into AI-generated video of him saying shutdown good for Democrats

The words were taken from an interview Schumer gave in a print interview to Punchbowl News last week, suggesting that the longer the government stoppage lasted, the more advantageous it is politically for Democrats.

But NRSC officials sought to highlight what they were portraying as insensitive to Americans hindered in their effort to obtain government services, and justified using the quotes in a format different from how they were presented.

The ad includes a disclaimer that AI was used in generating it, as seen on YouTube and when posted on the social media platform X by the NRSC.

“AI-generated content is here,” NRSC spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez told The Associated Press. “It’s going to be used in campaigns. It's going to be up to legal and ethical parameters.”

“These are Chuck Schumer’s own words,” she added, “and video is a way for voters to see and hear it themselves.”

In addition to portraying Schumer as seizing political advantage from the shutdown, the ad also shows actual video of military service members in line at a food bank, with White House officials and Senate Republicans bemoaning the effects of the shutdown.

Despite the NRSC's suggestion that it is merely visualizing Schumer's words, the ad ends with some artistic license, featuring an AI-generated close-up of the Democratic leader with a wide grin on his face.

Calls and texts to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee seeking comment were not immediately returned.