Goodell: Every expectation Nashville will see a Super Bowl with new stadium

“The one thing that’s missing is the stage,” Goodell said. "And I think now you’re building a great stage. We have a process, but I have every expectation that you’re going to see that type of thing in the future.”

The Titans are 19 months into building the new Nissan Stadium with a target date for completion in February 2027, giving the franchise plenty of time to move in for the 2027 season.

The NFL currently has announced future hosts for the Super Bowl through 2028 with the game in Atlanta that year. Nashville has not hid intentions to bring a Super Bowl to the new stadium with a committee announced in June 2023 to chase big events like the NFL's premier game, a Final Four and college football playoff games.

Competition to host also is strong with so many NFL teams currently building or planning new stadiums.

First, the Titans' current stadium will have to be demolished. The area around Nissan Stadium also is slated for continued renovation and construction as well that could affect the timing of when Tennessee and Nashville is awarded a Super Bowl.

The new Nissan Stadium is being built with what is considered the largest commitment of public funding for an NFL stadium with $1.2 billion combined in state and local bonds to help pay the $2.1 billion cost. The name will remain the same as the current stadium, which became Nissan Stadium in 2015.

