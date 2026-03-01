Golden Knights' Mark Stone leaves game at Penguins with an undisclosed injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone left his team’s game at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury.

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang gave Stone a seemingly harmless shove to the left arm with his stick in the neutral zone late in the first period, though it may have caught him in the gap between his elbow and shoulder pads. Stone grimaced in pain, went down to one knee and skated off.